The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

