‘Prepare to leave’: Bushfire puts Gold Coast homes at risk

RESIDENTS living in part of the Gold Coast hinterland have been told to prepare to leave due to an out of control bushfire.

The fire is burning in bushland west of the Springbrook Road and Pine Creek Road intersection and at 12.45pm was reported to be travelling in an easterly direction towards the Springbrook Road and Pine Creek Road intersection.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Springbrook bushfire as at 12.45pm Fri 28 Aug. Fire in bushland and travelling easterly towards Springbrook Rd and Pine Creek Rd intersection;https://t.co/imfDqnlzgW — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) August 28, 2020

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Smoke from the fire burning in the Gold Coast hinterland. Picture: Mudgeeraba Rural Fire Brigade.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with assistance from waterbombing aircraft.

The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon near the Springbrook Visitor Centre.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFS statement said.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Originally published as 'Prepare to leave': Bushfire puts hinterland homes at risk