Prepare for bushfire season before it’s too late

NOW is the time for Sunshine Coast residents to prepare their properties for bushfire season to ensure the devastating impact left behind from last year's fires is not repeated.

Area Director for Caloundra Rural Fire Service, Inspector Matt Inwood, said while current coronavirus restrictions ensured more people were staying at home, it was the perfect time to check their property for any fire hazards.

"It's a good opportunity to take the time to look around your house, make sure that any trees that are close to buildings are trimmed, make sure that gutters are cleaned … remove flammable materials from around the house … most importantly, make sure that you have a bushfire survival plan," he said.

"Know what you're going to do should fire be near your property as we head into the bushfire danger period.

"It's about having that plan before the fire conditions become unsuitable.

"Now is the time to prepare."

A firefighter douses a fire at Peregian Springs last year. Photo: John McCutcheon

Inspector Inwood said firefighters on the Coast had been conducting hazard reduction burning across the region while conditions were ideal.

"It's necessary hazard reduction burning to ensure that we are keeping the community safe while the conditions are good to do the burning," he said.

"There's been a bit done around the Noosa Council area over the last couple weeks, and there will be more.

"There's been some in the Maleny area … there's also a bit happening down in the Caloundra area.

"It'll be broad across the whole Sunshine Coast area over the coming months with numerous hazard reduction burns that we want to get done."

More smoke in the area will be visible during the burns, Inspector Inwood said, which would help keep the region safe before bushfire season arrived.

"It's about mitigating the risk as much as we can while the conditions are conducive to doing the burning," he said.

"It's about providing that extra level of protection and reducing that risk as much as we can."