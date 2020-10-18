Premier's promise to legalise euthanasia

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington are both officially launching their parties’ official campaigns today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington are both officially launching their parties’ official campaigns today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington are both officially launching their parties' official campaigns for the October 31st state election, with focus on how the state will recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

There remain just four active cases across the state after another day of no new cases.

In Beenleigh, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the choice for the next Premier was about the "future" of the state and about the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as Labor focused on the handling of the outbreak in the state.

In a significant move, she announced a re-elected Labor government would move to legalise voluntary-assisted dying.

Making the major announcement at Labor's campaign launch at Beenleigh, Ms Palaszczuk said all of her MPs would be given a conscience vote on the issue, which she referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission this year.

"I believe individuals and families should be empowered to consider all the options available in consultation with their medical professionals," she said.

"That's why today I can commit that the government I lead will introduce legislation in February next year to provide for the legalisation of voluntary assisted dying."

The Premier has also promised free select TAFE courses for people aged under 25.

She said a re-elected Palasczcuk government would make TAFE qualifications and apprenticeships in "priority qualifications" free for all Queenslanders under 25.

"This will provide Certificate 3 TAFE courses in 26 priority skills areas - such as agriculture, manufacturing , healthcare and early childhood education. 100 per cent free of charge."

In Brisbane, the LNP's choice of location for its launch appears to target controversial former deputy premier Jackie Trad.

The party's campaign launch has kicked off at the Emporium in Jackie Trad's electorate of South Brisbane.

The size of the event is considerably smaller compared to previous elections because of COVID-19 restrictions, with not all MPs and candidates in attendance because of the restrictions.

Mansfield candidate Janet Wishart opened the event, spruiking the LNP's commitment to jobs.

Deputy Leader Tim Mander said Ms Frecklington was the person to lead Queensland out of the economic recession.

"I am so proud to be her deputy," he said before welcoming her to the stage.

Former premier Rob Borbidge and federal minister Peter Dutton are among those attending.

Former party president Gary Spence is also here.

Sunday, 19 October – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new confirmed cases

• 4 active cases

• 1,164 total confirmed cases

• 1,186,578 tests conducted



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,154 patients have recovered.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/3f9wLqnAQw — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 18, 2020

Sir Leo Hielscher, the man credited with being one of the architects of the modern Queensland economy, is among guests at the LNP campaign launch.

Sir Frank Moore, considered to be the father of Queensland tourism, is also here.

Originally published as Premier targets LNP's 'reckless' border stance