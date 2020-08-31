Premier hits back on Palmer threat

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has hit back at Clive Palmer's plan to take her down at the next election, with the Queensland Premier declaring the maverick businessman can "do what he likes".

Mr Palmer plans to ramp up his campaign against Ms Palaszczuk - who he described as "hopeless" - in the coming weeks.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit back at Clive Palmer. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

The Queensland billionaire told The Sunday Mail he would use his influence to save Queensland from Labor, as he did for Australia in the 2019 federal election.

When asked if she was concerned about being in Mr Palmer's crosshair, Ms Palaszczuk said "no, not really".

"Clive Palmer, he's got a lot of money. He can do what he likes with that money and obviously team up with the LNP," she said.

"The less said about Clive Palmer the better I think."

Ms Palaszczuk slammed the mining magnate and Prime Minister Scott Morrison for teaming up in a "joint action to open up Queensland borders".

Mr Palmer argues Queensland's economy is on a "knife-edge" and believed the "Third World economy" plaguing Central Queensland will spread across the state.

