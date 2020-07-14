Menu
Health

Qld Premier declares parts of NSW COVID hotspot

Domanii Cameron
14th Jul 2020 9:45 AM
The State Government has declared two Sydney suburbs as coronavirus hotspots, and will enforce hotel quarantine for anyone entering Queensland from those areas.

It comes as 18 Queensland residents who visited the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales, the centre a coronavirus outbreak in that state, have been tested for COVID-19.

The results of their test are not yet known.

It comes as Queensland recorded zero new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases remains at four, after one new case and two at the weekend.

All were in quarantine after travelling overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this morning said she was monitoring the situation in New South Wales as she was the entire country.

She said the Queenslanders tested after vising the Casula venue were in self-quarantine in their homes.

But she said that from midday today, anyone who comes from a declared hotspot must quarantine in a hotel.

Campbelltown and Liverpool in New South Wales will be hotspots from that time.

Originally published as Premier declares parts of Sydney COVID hotspot

