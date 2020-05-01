PREMATURE: Community believes less restrictions are too soon

TOO SOON: Chinchilla residents believe that residents are being eased to early.

AS at midnight May 2, Queenslanders will be allowed to leave the house for a picnic, some recreational purposes, to go national parks and to go shopping for non-essential items for the first in over a month.

The announcement comes as Queensland is managing the coronavirus pandemic effectively and succeeding at flatting the curve.

However, after creating a poll on Facebook, it revealed that almost 60 per cent of Chinchilla residents believe that the restrictions are lifting too early.

Two hundred sixty-nine voted in the survey with 160 people saying yes it is too soon and 109 saying no.

According to Local Disaster Management Group chairman Paul McVeigh, he is full support of the restrictions being eased this weekend.

"We have to remember that it is only for 50km radius, which means most of us can't travel to the next big town within our region," he said.

"We currently have no actives in our regions so if we stay within our towns we will fine.

"We can see the cabin fever start to set in for our residents, so it's just as important for their mental health than it is their physical health."

Cr McVeigh confirmed that there would be monitoring carried out over the weekend so ensure people are abiding by the rules.

So far, he believes that residents are doing a great job sticking to restrictions and commends everyone at a local, state and national level for how well they are doing at flatting the curve.

"I would encourage everyone to enjoy the weekend," he said.

"Get that much-needed stress released but don't break the rules while you're doing it."

The Western Downs has experienced two confirmed active cases of coronavirus of whom both were returned, travellers.

Both cases have since recovered with the Miles patient recovering on April 18 and the Chinchilla patient recovering on April 14.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said we all play a vital role in ensuring the virus doesn't return but ensured procedures were in place if an outbreak were to happen.

"All Queenslanders play an essential role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by staying home as much as possible, staying local, practising social distancing, and washing hands often and properly," the spokesperson said.

"All Hospital and Health Services across the state have strategies and plans in place to respond to COVID-19 and ensure adequate supplies, equipment, staff and contingencies across all hospitals.

"Queenslanders are currently doing a great job in helping to flatten the curve.

"However, we all need to keep up the current approach to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"Not everyone is going to get COVID-19, but we all have a role to play in keeping ourselves and others well."