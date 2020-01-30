Menu
A pregnant woman and her father-in-law have both been busted drink driving in the same unregistered, uninsured car
Crime

Pregnant woman, father-in-law busted for DUI in same car

by WILL ZWAR
30th Jan 2020 12:53 PM
A PREGNANT woman has been charged with high range drink driving, before her father-in-law was also busted driving under the influence while trying to bail her from the police station.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the woman, 29, was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.165 per cent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"About 3.20 (Thursday) morning, a pregnant 29-year-old female was arrested in Katherine for high range drink driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle," he said.

"When she was arrested her father-in-law was in the vehicle with her."

Cmdr Turner said the man then attempted to bail his daughter-in-law but was allegedly caught driving under the influence himself, registering a blood alcohol reading of 0.117 per cent.

"He turned up some time later at the police station to try and bail her however police noticed that he was himself intoxicated," he said.

"He drove the same vehicle the daughter was pulled up earlier in. He too was charged with medium range drink driving, driving and unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle."

court crime drink driving

