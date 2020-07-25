Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

DRINK DRIVE: A pregnant mother was pulled over by police on the Warrego Hwy, who later found out she was over the limit and was drinking a beer while driving. Pic: Supplied

DRINK DRIVE: A pregnant mother was pulled over by police on the Warrego Hwy, who later found out she was over the limit and was drinking a beer while driving. Pic: Supplied

A PREGNANT mother a two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, Chinchilla Magistrates Court has heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said after being pulled over on the highway, Chinchilla police issued a road side breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.135.

“She was asked to show her drivers licence, but said she didn’t have it in her possession,” snr const Tahana said.

“She was taken to Chinchilla police station for further questioning, when entering the vehicle police observed an open… Great Northern beer and could smell liquor in the vehicle.”

Snr const Tahana said Lanigan had failed to change her Victorian licence to a Queensland licence when she moved to the state four months ago.

The court heard the soon-to-be mother-of-three had been struggling with mental health issues, and the death of her father, and had since been attending the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program (QTOP).

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Lanigan had shown a lack of care for her life, anyone else’s life, and the life off her unborn child.

“That in itself in the cold light sober part of the day should be a message to you that, ‘I should not have done that and I’m not going to again,’” Magistrate Mossop said.

“Alcohol is never the solution to a problem especially someone who is battling mental health issues.”

Magistrate Mossop said she would take into consideration the early plea of guilty and Lanigan’s participation in the QTOP program, discounting the penalty.

Lanigan was fined; $350 for driving unlicensed and drinking while driving, $440 for driving over the middle range limit, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.