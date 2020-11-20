Predator’s sick text to 13-year-old girl

Wade Walter Massey leaves Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to a raft of sexual offences. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.

Wade Walter Massey leaves Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to a raft of sexual offences. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.

A Queensland man manipulated and preyed upon the vulnerability of an underage girl to have sex with her repeatedly, even arranging for an abortion when she was just 13.

Knowing his actions could send him to jail, Wade Walter Massey pressured the girl to keep their relationship secret from her family, despite causing her pregnancy, which was later terminated.

It wasn't until 2017 - more than a decade after the offences were committed - that the victim finally reported Massey's predatory behaviour to the police.

Massey, 41, pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Friday to a raft of charges, including maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child under 16, carnal knowledge of a girl aged 12-16 and deprivation of liberty.

Wade Walter Massey (left) began a relationship with a young girl, who was 13 at the time, in 2003. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.

The court was told Massey commenced a relationship with the girl in Acacia Ridge, south of Brisbane, around 2003 when she was 13.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Marks said Massey, who was almost 11 years older than the girl at the time, had sex with the girl "almost daily" over the course of their relationship until around 2006.

In messages discussing waiting until the girl was 16, Massey said he couldn't wait and was "going to f*** her".

At times the pair had sex in secretive areas like bushland and a shack at the back of the girl's property but other sexual engagements occurred in her home and in a public pool on one occasion.

When the girl fell pregnant with her first child, Massey arranged for the girl to stay at his home until an abortion had been organised.

"His behaviour was predatory and manipulative," Ms Marks said.

"While the complainant engaged in sexual conduct consensually, it must be seen in the context she was at a very young and impressionable stage of her life.

"He preyed on the vulnerability of a young teenage girl."

Throughout the relationship, Massey urged the girl to keep the relationship a secret and not tell police.

Massey, flanked by supporters, leaves Brisbane District Court. He will be sentenced on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning.

In 2006, Massey drove the girl to the Gold Coast and prevented her from leaving his car.

During the drive he touched the girl on her vagina, made inappropriate comments about her shaving her legs and accused her of "sleeping around".

Tendering a victim impact statement, Ms Marks revealed the girl suffered "long-lasting consequences" that left her with sleep issues, anxiety and depression.

The statement revealed the victim spiralled further into drug use after the abortion.

Massey and the girl continued to see each other on and off until 2017.

Massey's defence lawyer Janice Crawford said her client had expressed deep regret for the offending.

She said Massey knew the relationship was wrong but insisted he loved the girl.

The court was told Massey suffered from mental health issues that caused delusions and psychotic episodes and had suffered a brain injury that was causing cognitive decline.

"He has no history of sexual offending apart from this," Ms Crawford said.

"There have been periods in the community where Mr Massey's mental state and support services have been stable enough."

Judge Leanne Clare adjourned Massey's sentencing until Monday to consider the submissions.

Originally published as Predator's sick text to 13-year-old girl