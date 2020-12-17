Pre-season casualty ward: Hawks star faces long recovery

Hawthorn star Jack Gunston set to undergo back surgery and miss start of the 2021 season

Hawthorn has been dealt a pre-season injury blow with forward Jack Gunston to undergo surgery on a bulging disk which is set to rule him out for the start of the season.

Gunston will undergo surgery on Thursday and it is expected the operation will take between four to five months for him to recover from

Hawks chief of football Graham Wright said Gunston's recent back issues had not settled and club doctors and his surgeon had decided surgery was the best option.

Wright said having the surgery now should allow for the premiership Hawk to make a return in the early part of the 2021 season.

"Jack has had some issues with his back in recent years and we've been able to manage it conservatively," Wright said.

"Recently, however, it hasn't settled and in consultation with Jack, our doctors and his surgeon we believe surgery is in his best interest going forward.

"Recovery for this type of surgery is usually around four-five months and it's important not to rush it.

"While it is disappointing that Jack will miss the start of the season, we won't take any unnecessary risks and we look forward to seeing him back on the field early in the season.

Jack is the ultimate professional and will undoubtedly approach his rehab with that same attitude."

Gunston kicked 31 goals for the Hawks in 2020.

