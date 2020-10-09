Menu
SMASHING GOALS: Scott Demeijer’s DropBear Fitness opens a gym in Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern
Powerhouse CrossFit coach opens Chinchilla gym

Peta McEachern
8th Oct 2020 3:22 PM
RESILIENT, and determined, CrossFit coach Scott Demeijer is now the proud owner of a gym in the heart of Chinchilla, where he’s helping others transform their lives through fitness.

The 55-year-old navy expat said CrossFit is not just about fitness, it’s about growing as a person.

“What you learn in here, it helps with life outside the gym - and that works vice versa,” he said.

“We’re looking for determined people who are looking for results to join.

“We have a really great group of people that train here, and the community spirit is good.”

Mr Demeijer knows a thing or two about determination, drastically changing his lifestyle and dropping 23kg after he discovered his passion for CrossFit.

“As soon as I tried it I thought well this is great because it’s organised, it challenges you every day so you’re not getting bored, there’s always something to learn and there’s good community spirit with everyone supporting each other,” he said.

“With challenges that life throws up in your face in general knowing you can deal with it (is key), it doesn’t matter what it is, even if it seems overwhelming there is a solution and you can work towards it and overcome it,” he said.

Opening up on Railway St Sin Chinchilla when COVID-19 restrictions eased in June, DropBear fitness offers four classes a day, as well as romwod yoga.

Contact DropBear Fitness if you’re interested in joining the team, or have a little one that you think might benefit from Demeijer’s classes which are opening up soon.

chinchilla sport dropbear fitness fitness health and well being

