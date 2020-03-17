Power returned to Chinchilla after emergency repairs

A MASSIVE power outage in Chinchilla plunged most corners of the town into darkness minutes after 7pm tonight, Tuesday March 17 - with at least 30 streets losing power.

At the time of the blackout the towns energy supplier Ergon Energy said they were aware of power supply issues in Chinchilla, that damage to powerlines required emergency repairs.

Although residents were told to hang in until 9.30-10pm for the next update, power was returned about 36 minutes later at 7.40pm.

Below are some of the areas directly affected by the power outage:

•Gleeson St

•Sheridan St

•Kings Park

•Pilkington St

•Rodger St

•Creek St

•Campbell St

•Zeller St

•Mackie St

•Price St

•Evans St

•McIntyre St

•Dudley St

•Durah St

•Wondai Rd

•Fraser St

•Keating St

•Oak St

•Bridgeman Parade

•Scouller St

•Glasson St

•North t

•Mann St

•Beasley St

•Aeodrome Rd

•Basecamp Chinchilla

•Stevenson St

•Archer St

•Windmill Rd near the Zeller intersection

•Wambo St

•Atkins St