Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DARKNESS: Chinchilla was plunged into darkness tonight. Pic: Alistair Brightman
DARKNESS: Chinchilla was plunged into darkness tonight. Pic: Alistair Brightman
News

Power returned to Chinchilla after emergency repairs

Peta McEachern
17th Mar 2020 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSIVE power outage in Chinchilla plunged most corners of the town into darkness minutes after 7pm tonight, Tuesday March 17 - with at least 30 streets losing power.

At the time of the blackout the towns energy supplier Ergon Energy said they were aware of power supply issues in Chinchilla, that damage to powerlines required emergency repairs.

Although residents were told to hang in until 9.30-10pm for the next update, power was returned about 36 minutes later at 7.40pm.

 

Below are some of the areas directly affected by the power outage:

•Gleeson St

•Sheridan St

•Kings Park

•Pilkington St

•Rodger St

•Creek St

•Campbell St

•Zeller St

•Mackie St

•Price St

•Evans St

•McIntyre St

•Dudley St

•Durah St

•Wondai Rd

•Fraser St

•Keating St

•Oak St

•Bridgeman Parade

•Scouller St

•Glasson St

•North t

•Mann St

•Beasley St

•Aeodrome Rd

•Basecamp Chinchilla

•Stevenson St

•Archer St

•Windmill Rd near the Zeller intersection

•Wambo St

•Atkins St

chimchilla comunity ergon energy power outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RDRL, Downs Rugby postpone games under coronavirus advice

        premium_icon RDRL, Downs Rugby postpone games under coronavirus advice

        News Union teams won’t train or play, and all junior League activities have been suspended. Meanwhile, senior clubs are still waiting on the QRL.

        AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        premium_icon AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        Environment How the stewards of our flora and fauna go unrewarded

        200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on largest wind farm

        premium_icon 200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on largest wind farm

        Business 200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on nation’s largest wind farm

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Health Fury as British tourist defies isolation order to fly into island