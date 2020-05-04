Menu
The Anglican Parish of St George with Dirranbandi has been doing morning prayers through Zoom.
Power of technology to offer morning prayers in pandemic

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th May 2020 10:56 AM
CHURCHES may be closed for the time being, but one south west church has found a creative way for their members to pray, through the power of technology.

The Anglican Parish of St George with Dirranbandi has been conducting regular prayer services by Zoom, to give churchgoers an opportunity to worship while all churches are currently closed due to social distancing restrictions.

Lay assistant for the church, Desley Buchan said they started out just before Easter and have been working closely with St Luke’s in Toowoomba to alternate taking morning prayers by Zoom.

“It’s great because participants get the social aspect too where they can see each other and chat after,” she said.
“In times where we are all spending a lot of time at home, it’s been good to get that social contact in which people have really been missing.”

Mrs Buchan says anyone who would like to join the prayer services can find the link on their Facebook page.

“I think it’s been working quite well and we’ve been getting the word out there,” she said.

“We’re having more joining every week. We had seven last Sunday and they were all very appreciative we had made the option available.

“People like to connect and see each other and its more personal than if it was just a streaming service where you couldn’t interact.

“There are some people that don’t have computers but there is a phone number so they have the option to join in by phone.”

Mrs Buchan who is a retired St George doctor said while there has been a push from south west residents to re-open before metropolitan areas, she believes it is important to not rush things

“We need to listen to the Chief Health Officers directions who are getting their advice from Queensland Health and the Queensland government,” she said.

“I know everyone wants to get back to some sense of normality, but we wouldn’t want to rush things too early.”

