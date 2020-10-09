Potential virus ship docked in NSW

A ship carrying international mariners which docked in NSW on Thursday has become the latest focus of a testing blitz after one member returned an inconclusive result to coronavirus.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the ship left Brisbane and docked at Newcastle where 14 crew members were swabbed for COVID-19.

One member returned a positive test which was initially though to reflect an old infection but further testing is under way because the results are "inconclusive," Dr Chant told reporters on Friday.

"An additional seven crew are being tested (on Friday) and there is repeat testing being conducted," she said.

"I should stress that no-one is at risk from this in the general community."

The ship remains docked at Newcastle and no one, aside from the patient who is undergoing further testing, has left the vessel.

"We are working quickly with all of the authorities to resolve the outcome for the ship," Dr Chant said.

"But as you can understand, we need to be thorough in completing additional testing."

NSW recorded another 10 cases of coronavirus on Friday, with five of those linked to existing local transmission.

The other five are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

