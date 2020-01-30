Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joshua Jeffrey outside the Burnie Court in 2018. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
Joshua Jeffrey outside the Burnie Court in 2018. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
Crime

Potential jail time for cruel penguin killer

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Jan 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who bludgeoned six little penguins to death - and whose original sentence outraged the public - may end up spending time behind bars.

Joshua Leigh Jeffrey was convicted in July 2018 of beating the birds with a stick as he drank alcohol with mates on a beach in Sulphur Creek in the early hours of 2016.

He received a sentence in the Burnie Magistrate's Court of 49 hours of community service.

The sentenced was appealed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which argued it was "manifestly inadequate."

In October, 2018 Justice Stephen Estcourt doubled those community orders to 98 and also imposed a prison sentence of two months.

That sentence was suspended on the condition Jeffrey not commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for 12 months.

In the Burnie Supreme Court today the court was told Jeffrey had been convicted of such an offence on January 20 and Tasmania Police had filed an application for breach of a suspended sentence.

A hearing will be set down after Jeffrey appears before his sentencing judge, Stephen Estcourt again on February 3.

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks jail penguin killer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        premium_icon Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        News ‘Rural Minds’ comes to Roma in the midst of ongoing community anxiety and stress over drought pressures.

        • 30th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
        Maranoa council to bring domestic violence out in the open

        premium_icon Maranoa council to bring domestic violence out in the open

        News Red Bench project highlights the impact of domestic violence.

        Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        premium_icon Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        News ‘This is the driest condition I’ve seen in 55 years in Wallumbilla.’

        Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        premium_icon Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        News Snakes searching in more places for something to eat