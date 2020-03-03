Menu
Post Malone has spoken about his face tattoos.
Music

Post Malone explains bizarre face tattoos

by Melissa Minton
3rd Mar 2020 12:42 PM

POST Malone may be famous for his over-the-top style, but even he's not immune from self-esteem struggles.

The Circles singer, 24, opened up about his many face tattoos in his new GQ Style cover story, sharing that there's more behind the ink than a desire to keep up with the latest tattoo trend.

"I'm a ugly-ass motherfu**er," Post told the outlet. "(The face tattoos do) maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid' and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance."

Post Malone attends a Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
Malone's entire body is covered in ink, but on his face, the rapper recently added a bloody buzz saw and a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to his already extensive collection.

He has the words "always" and "tired" tattooed underneath each eye, a knife near his right ear, playing cards by his hairline, the phrase "stay away" on his forehead and tree branches by his temple as well as smaller designs like a heart, a Playboy bunny and more.

The Texas native also openly discussed his mental health, citing the drug-related deaths of peers Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice WRLD as inspiration and saying he could have suffered the same fate.

"Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every fu**in' day," he revealed. "High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that sh*t, but it just never goes away. And I don't think that's anybody's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you."

Post Malone performs in concert during his Runaway Tour. Picture: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

