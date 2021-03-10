Menu
Generic sign warning about security cameras in use, hanging in a window.
Possible contagious rash outbreak at Western Downs school

Peta McEachern
10th Mar 2021 4:27 PM
Parents and caregivers of students a Miles State School have been warned about a possible rash outbreak after a sick student attended school.

Miles State School business manager Claire Goodchild emailed the parents to inform them that a student who attended school on Wednesday, March 10, was diagnosed with a contagious rash.

“We have had notice that one of our students, who attended at school today with a skin condition, similar to that of a heat rash, has been diagnosed as having a contagious viral rash,” the email read.

Any parents who are concerned about their children are urged to consult a doctor and keep on eye out for the following symptoms:

Rash similar to heat rash

A high temperature

Vomiting

Lack of appetite

