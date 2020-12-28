POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020
Even though 2020 was a year full of setbacks and restrictions, several Dalby businesses defied the odds and continued to grow throughout the year.
While businesses across the nation were forced to close or alter their trading hours, those in our region thrived, and strove for success during a tough year.
Here is a list of some of those Dalby success stories from this year:
Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs business
THE Western Downs is a hot spot for those wanting to celebrate their special day immersed in country chic vibes – and a local couple from Dalby have decided to make their mark in the industry with a new wedding venue.
In 2019 Queensland Government data revealed Dalby is the popular choice for brides and grooms to be – and the new venue is only 10 minutes out from the town on the Bunya Highway.
Created by couple Judy and Brian Harms, Jubri’s Hideaway is an informal, intimate venue that they describe as being country style boutique – perfect for smaller groups.
‘GOT MLKK?’: Family coffee venture’s maiden voyage
THE maiden voyage of an exciting family business hit the slopes of the Dalby Motocross Club yesterday, serving punters the freshest coffee in town.
Jayde and Justin Baldwin’s new venture into on-the-go coffee entitled MLKK has erupted out of Mrs Baldwin’s love for the hot beverage.
Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award nominations
EVEN during a year which has plagued the hospitality industry, a Western Downs cafe has been recognised at a state level for three prestigious awards.
The Urban Paddock in Dalby has been nominated in the Best Breakfast and Best Cafe Dining categories for its stellar efforts over the past 12 months, with their chef Caleb McKinnon also nominated for Queensland Chef of the year.
Dalby business’ secret to success after more than 100 years
A LONGSTANDING Dalby business has revealed their secret to success after more than 100 years in the Western Downs.
Schrecks Shoe Store in Dalby is an iconic fixture along Cunningham St, standing the test of time through every global financial crisis and natural disaster.
NEW MANAGEMENT: Brisbane couple take on Dalby Motel
AFTER going under the hammer for more than $2 million, a young Brisbane couple have started as the new managers of the Myall Motel.
Eli and Harry Wei started their tenure in December, following its previous owner Jock Rohan selling the establishment to another party for $2.67 million.
Coming from a background of mining and interpreting, the couple were looking for a business opportunity to sink their teeth into.
New aged care service to fill a need in the Downs
DONNA Weis expanded her aged care business into the Western Downs after identifying an overwhelming demand for more services for the elderly out west.
After launching her business in Toowoomba five years ago, Ms Weis has started to venture further west to Dalby, Chinchilla, and Miles to provide “welcome companionship” to the elderly residents of the Western Downs.
REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs
THERE’S a new player in the agricultural machinery sector in Queensland, but the owners behind the exciting venture are familiar faces to farmers across Southern Queensland.
STAG Machinery Group is poised to assume responsibility for the Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby, previously operated by Wideland Ag.
IT’S OPEN: Country Club Hotel welcomes Dalby Patrons
Dalby’s newest hotel has reopened in spectacular fashion just in time for the holiday period, employing nearly two dozen employees, while welcoming a homegrown hero into the kitchen.
The Country Club Hotel on the corner of Drayton and Cunningham St reopened its doors on December 17, with Jason and Emily Read at the helm as the new publicans.
IT’S HERE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument
THE main entrance to Dalby will be forever changed when a rare locomotive is delivered to Dalby Machinery Centre tomorrow.
DMC owner Doug Machin ordered the TL513 train from Sydney and has organised it to be delivered to the corner of Winton and Drayton streets.
Dalby business credits success to loyal clients and ‘amazing’ staff
FROM the moment Natalie Leis stepped into an Ella Bache salon at the age of 15, she knew she wanted to dedicate her life to helping women feel confident in the skin they’re in through the world of beauty therapy.
Ms Leis is now the owner of the Dalby branch of Ella Bache and credits her success to her incredible team, and loyal clientele.
What the new Dalby can bring to the community
UPON walking into the new Dalby Chemist, all customers are given one guarantee immediately: they’ll be greeted with a smile and welcomed with open arms.
The new chemist in town is one that prides itself on top customer service and a promise that staff will put you first.
Dalby Chemist started thanks to the doctors at Myall Medical Centre, who saw a need for a pharmacy attached to the centre.
Why COVID-19 was great for this business
COVID-19 restrictions have forced many businesses around the world to stop dead in their tracks or find new ways to survive.
Many restaurants, pubs and cafes started delivering to customers in order to keep staff on, but this Dalby business stayed ahead of the game.
In April 2020, Domino’s Dalby announced they were looking to employ an additional six people to help deliver hot meals to the Dalby community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local franchisees Prakash Balsara and Sulay Patel said that the pizza shop had the privilege to continue feeding the community and delivering meals to those on the frontline, who are working hard to keep us safe and our society moving.
Dalby business defies virus trend
AS MANY businesses pick up the pieces as restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic ease, one Dalby business continues to buck the trend.
Leading Edge Computers stores manager Colin Fountain said business has been booming during the COVID-19 crisis with sales up an estimated 30 per cent.
How Dalby’s cafes adjusted to new dine-in rules
DALBY’S cafes had a smooth adjustment to the easing of restrictions.
Venues are now allowed to have up to 10 people dining in at any time but only businesses that think it’s viable to allow dine-in customers have embraced it.