POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

HUGE YEAR FOR BUSINESS: Several Dalby businesses were able to thrive during a tough year for the Australian economy. Picture: Contributed

Even though 2020 was a year full of setbacks and restrictions, several Dalby businesses defied the odds and continued to grow throughout the year.

While businesses across the nation were forced to close or alter their trading hours, those in our region thrived, and strove for success during a tough year.

Here is a list of some of those Dalby success stories from this year:

Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs business

Judy Harms started her very own business in the Western Downs.

THE Western Downs is a hot spot for those wanting to celebrate their special day immersed in country chic vibes – and a local couple from Dalby have decided to make their mark in the industry with a new wedding venue.

In 2019 Queensland Government data revealed Dalby is the popular choice for brides and grooms to be – and the new venue is only 10 minutes out from the town on the Bunya Highway.

Created by couple Judy and Brian Harms, Jubri’s Hideaway is an informal, intimate venue that they describe as being country style boutique – perfect for smaller groups.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

‘GOT MLKK?’: Family coffee venture’s maiden voyage

Jayde Baldwin and her children at the Dalby Motocross Practice Day with her new MLKK coffee van. Picture: Sam Turner

THE maiden voyage of an exciting family business hit the slopes of the Dalby Motocross Club yesterday, serving punters the freshest coffee in town.

Jayde and Justin Baldwin’s new venture into on-the-go coffee entitled MLKK has erupted out of Mrs Baldwin’s love for the hot beverage.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award nominations

The Urban Paddock in Dalby.

EVEN during a year which has plagued the hospitality industry, a Western Downs cafe has been recognised at a state level for three prestigious awards.

The Urban Paddock in Dalby has been nominated in the Best Breakfast and Best Cafe Dining categories for its stellar efforts over the past 12 months, with their chef Caleb McKinnon also nominated for Queensland Chef of the year.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

Dalby business’ secret to success after more than 100 years

Maureen Hartman and Melinda Daniel from Schreck’s Shoe Store.

A LONGSTANDING Dalby business has revealed their secret to success after more than 100 years in the Western Downs.

Schrecks Shoe Store in Dalby is an iconic fixture along Cunningham St, standing the test of time through every global financial crisis and natural disaster.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

NEW MANAGEMENT: Brisbane couple take on Dalby Motel

NEW MANAGEMENT: A couple from Brisbane have taken over management of the Myall Motel in Dalby. Picture: Contributed

AFTER going under the hammer for more than $2 million, a young Brisbane couple have started as the new managers of the Myall Motel.

Eli and Harry Wei started their tenure in December, following its previous owner Jock Rohan selling the establishment to another party for $2.67 million.

Coming from a background of mining and interpreting, the couple were looking for a business opportunity to sink their teeth into.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

New aged care service to fill a need in the Downs

Trusted in-home care provider Home Instead Senior Care has expanded its services to Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles, bringing high quality care and support to its residents.

DONNA Weis expanded her aged care business into the Western Downs after identifying an overwhelming demand for more services for the elderly out west.

After launching her business in Toowoomba five years ago, Ms Weis has started to venture further west to Dalby, Chinchilla, and Miles to provide “welcome companionship” to the elderly residents of the Western Downs.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

Photo: Craig Brimblecombe (left) and Noel Baines have joined forces to establish STAG Machinery Group. Picture: Contributed

THERE’S a new player in the agricultural machinery sector in Queensland, but the owners behind the exciting venture are familiar faces to farmers across Southern Queensland.

STAG Machinery Group is poised to assume responsibility for the Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby, previously operated by Wideland Ag.

READ THE FULL STORY:

IT’S OPEN: Country Club Hotel welcomes Dalby Patrons

Country Club Hotel chef Dee Seward has returned to the pub after working in the licensed establishment previously. Picture: Sam Turner

Dalby’s newest hotel has reopened in spectacular fashion just in time for the holiday period, employing nearly two dozen employees, while welcoming a homegrown hero into the kitchen.

The Country Club Hotel on the corner of Drayton and Cunningham St reopened its doors on December 17, with Jason and Emily Read at the helm as the new publicans.

READ THE FULL STORY:

IT’S HERE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument

The team at Dalby Machinery Centre in front of Dalby's Big Train. Photo: Lachlan Berlin

THE main entrance to Dalby will be forever changed when a rare locomotive is delivered to Dalby Machinery Centre tomorrow.

DMC owner Doug Machin ordered the TL513 train from Sydney and has organised it to be delivered to the corner of Winton and Drayton streets.

READ THE FULL STORY:

Dalby business credits success to loyal clients and ‘amazing’ staff

Natalie Leis, Sam Burwood, Gemma Lowe, Meg Wilkie, Alexa Goodmanson and Laycee Fermor from Ella Bache Dalby.

FROM the moment Natalie Leis stepped into an Ella Bache salon at the age of 15, she knew she wanted to dedicate her life to helping women feel confident in the skin they’re in through the world of beauty therapy.

Ms Leis is now the owner of the Dalby branch of Ella Bache and credits her success to her incredible team, and loyal clientele.

READ THE FULL STORY:

What the new Dalby can bring to the community

SERVICE FIRST: Mike and Suzanne Watson know what it takes to run a successful pharmacy.

UPON walking into the new Dalby Chemist, all customers are given one guarantee immediately: they’ll be greeted with a smile and welcomed with open arms.

The new chemist in town is one that prides itself on top customer service and a promise that staff will put you first.

Dalby Chemist started thanks to the doctors at Myall Medical Centre, who saw a need for a pharmacy attached to the centre.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

Why COVID-19 was great for this business

Madison Jeffery outside of Domino’s Dalby.

COVID-19 restrictions have forced many businesses around the world to stop dead in their tracks or find new ways to survive.

Many restaurants, pubs and cafes started delivering to customers in order to keep staff on, but this Dalby business stayed ahead of the game.

In April 2020, Domino’s Dalby announced they were looking to employ an additional six people to help deliver hot meals to the Dalby community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local franchisees Prakash Balsara and Sulay Patel said that the pizza shop had the privilege to continue feeding the community and delivering meals to those on the frontline, who are working hard to keep us safe and our society moving.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

Dalby business defies virus trend

Leading Edge Computers in Dalby thrived during the pandemic.

AS MANY businesses pick up the pieces as restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic ease, one Dalby business continues to buck the trend.

Leading Edge Computers stores manager Colin Fountain said business has been booming during the COVID-19 crisis with sales up an estimated 30 per cent.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

How Dalby’s cafes adjusted to new dine-in rules

Jami Austin from Marissa’s Espresso.

DALBY’S cafes had a smooth adjustment to the easing of restrictions.

Venues are now allowed to have up to 10 people dining in at any time but only businesses that think it’s viable to allow dine-in customers have embraced it.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: