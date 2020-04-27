Porsche driver’s family 'deeply ashamed’

The estranged family of Richard Pusey, the driver of the Porsche pulled over in Melbourne before a truck hit and killed four Victoria Police officers, say they are "disgusted" and share "the same sense of devastation" as the community.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris all died at the scene on the Eastern Freeway in Kew on Wednesday night.

Richard Pusey. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Mr Pusey has been charged with nine offences including reckless conduct, driving with speed, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

The 41-year-old allegedly filmed Sen Constable Taylor as she died and berated her for wrecking his "f***ing car".

Constable Glen Humphris.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor.



A woman, who told 3AW's Neil Mitchell she was Mr Pusey's mother, read a statement on air this morning.

"We just want to disassociate ourselves with the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night and to offer our deepest sympathies to the loss of life, for the loved ones," she told the radio program.

Constable Josh Prestney.

Asked by Mitchell if she had received threats, the woman said other members of the family had been contacted.

"I don't think that's fair to them so this is why I wanted to come forward," she said.

"We are disgusted, as you can imagine, and he doesn't reflect any other member of the family at all in his behaviour."

The crash scene in Kew last week. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

READ THE FAMILY'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

"We would like to say that we are truly devastated by the tragic events that unfolded on Wednesday evening, the 22nd of April 2020.

"We extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of the four officers that so tragically lost their lives in the execution of their police duties.

"The pain and sense of loss at this time is beyond comprehension and there is little that can be said to ease the suffering of those that lost someone special.

"It was an unimaginable and horrific accident that has left us all with many questions and as yet few answers.

"We as a family have been estranged from Richard for some period of time.

"We learned of the horrendous accident on Wednesday evening.

"We were incredibly shocked and deeply ashamed by the events that unfolded surrounding the accident and thereafter.

"Our family have been under immense public and media scrutiny since that time in a quest to find some explanation as to Richard's actions in this catastrophic event.

"This is an insight we are unable to provide. We as a family have had our lives thrust into the spotlight by association and all we can say is we feel the same sense of devastation as the community at this time.

"This will be our only statement.

"We ask for privacy going forward from the public and the media so that we too can process the horror of these most tragic events."

Originally published as Porsche driver's family 'deeply ashamed'