Porsche driver’s bizarre court antics

The Porsche driver who labelled himself ‘Australia’s most hated man’ for filming dying police officers has made a bizarre court appearance.

A Porsche driver who admitted to filming dead and dying police officers has been placed on mute by a magistrate for interrupting court proceedings over separate charges.

Richard Pusey appeared via video in Melbourne's Neighbourhood Justice Centre on Thursday charged with theft and assault in relation to a parking dispute in October 2018.

Instead of letting his lawyer Vincent Peters do the talking, the 42-year-old repeatedly interrupted the court to share his side of the story.

Mr Pusey spoke as the prosecutor shared CCTV of the incident where the former mortgage broker allegedly assaulted another driver and stole his car keys.

Porsche driver Richard Pusey is facing separate allegations he unlawfully assaulted and stole keys from another driver. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

"Just for the record that's a 15-minute parking zone and the taxi has just yielded to me, the white cab. Just politely asking him if he could move forward into the disabled zone," Mr Pusey told the court.

"There's also a second camera …" he started to say before magistrate Lance Martin intervened.

"Mr Pusey, I'm sorry. You are represented. It's inappropriate that you address the court without discussing the matter with Mr Peters," the magistrate said.

His lawyer told the court Mr Pusey would fight the charges, arguing he didn't assault the driver and didn't steal the keys.

Instead Mr Pusey removed the keys from the ignition and took them to South Melbourne police station because the alleged victim became aggressive, the court heard.

"(Mr Pusey) felt the man wasn't in a condition to drive," Mr Peters said.

Police allege the unlawful assault charge stemmed from the "threatening nature and fear of assault" the alleged victim felt from Mr Pusey.

Richard Pusey’s lawyer Vincent Peters represented him in the hearing in the Neighbourhood Justice Centre on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

The footage shows the Porsche driver reaching into the other man's car repeatedly to try to pull the keys from the ignition.

Mr Pusey interrupted again later in the proceedings as the prosecutors sought an earlier date for a contested hearing.

"Can I please explain I've been to court several times myself … and I've requested the prosecution email your office and Ms Tonkin the informant …" he told the court.

But the magistrate had enough of the accused man's outbursts.

"I'm going to have him placed on mute because this is unacceptable to have conversations coming in from all angles," Mr Martin said.

Mr Pusey's lawyer told the court his legal team was working to resolve the parking dispute charges because the proceedings related to the "unfortunate death of four police officers" were due to finish in April.

Mr Pusey admitted to outraging public decency for filming the horrific aftermath after the Eastern Freeway crash on April 22 last year.

Four police officers were killed when a truck driven by drug-addled driver Mohinder Singh crashed into the group, who had pulled Mr Pusey over for speeding.

He was urinating on the side of the road and was not struck in the crash. But he filmed the scene and made vulgar comments.

Mr Pusey was also facing a charge of destruction of property in relation to dropping a "a pack of stubbies" on the floor of a Fitzroy bottle shop, the court was told.

Before the magistrate appeared on the bench, Mr Pusey referred to himself as "Australia's most hated man".

The case is expected to return to court on May 6.

Originally published as Porsche driver's bizarre court antics