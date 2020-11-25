Menu
Crime

Popular weather presenter’s car stolen while he went on air

by Jacob Miley
25th Nov 2020 12:19 PM
THREE youths have been charged after allegedly stealing Gold Coast weather presenter Luke Bradnam's around the time he went live on air on Tuesday.

Bradnam, who presents weather for Channel 9 Gold Coast, had his personal vehicle stolen from Cavill Ave at Surfers Paradise about 6pm, police said.

It's understood the car was believed to be unlocked and running.

Channel 9 presenter Luke Bradnam.
Three youths - aged 14, 15, and 17 - have since been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

They were arrested about 11.45pm in the Surfers Paradise area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was seen to have reversed into a steel pole on Tuesday evening, and continued driving.

The car is yet to be found.

