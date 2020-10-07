Menu
Food & Entertainment

Popular Noosa restaurant to close its doors

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
7th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
AWARD-winning chef Alanna Sapwell will close the doors on her three-month pop-up restaurant Esmay in Noosa on October 11, wrapping up a hugely successful first foray into owning her own eatery.

The riverfront restaurant, which took the space of Danielle Gjestland's acclaimed Wasabi, was booked out weeks in advance throughout its short run, with diners coming from across the state to try the former Arc Dining chef's food.

With less than a week to go there are just a few tables left, but - in a nice show of support - her final service is almost booked out with mostly former Arc staff.

"It'll be a nice end to the Noosa chapter," she said.

Sapwell said she planned to take some time off before deciding on her next move, with a restaurant in Brisbane still the end goal.

"I'd love to end up in Brisbane - there's a lot of work to be done to get to that point," she said.

Chef Alanna Sapwell will be taking some off after closing Esmay. Picture: Brad Fleet
Meanwhile, Gjestland is still trying to sell the Noosa restaurant site, with plans to move to Japan for her husband's work.

 

 

 

 

