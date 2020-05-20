Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Popular Chinchilla pub to re-open to dine-in customers tonight

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
20th May 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA pub has made the bold decision to open up to dine-in customers in light of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The Club Hotel reopened their dine-in facilities on Wednesday night allowing up to 10 people to sit in at any time.

Manager Ross Bowen said it was an opportunity to return to normalcy and get the pub back on it's feet.

"We're excited to get re-opening," he said.

"Just for dinner only at this stage."

BACK TO BUSINESS: The Club Hotel will now allow bookings for dine-in patrons.
BACK TO BUSINESS: The Club Hotel will now allow bookings for dine-in patrons.

Bookings are essential for customers wishing to dine in.

There will be three booking times from 5pm-6pm, 6.15pm-7.15pm and 7.30pm-8.30pm.

The bar will be closed but drinks will still be available.

"It'll be full table service," Mr Bowen said.

"A lot of the information we need to catch legally we can do when we make a booking."

The Club Hotel ran its bottle shop and offered takeaway meals during the pandemic to help keep the business afloat.

"Takeaway meals have been okay, been a bit up and down," Mr Bowen said.

"Obviously the bottle shops have been very well supported.

"We hope that everyone understands the limitations we have to work under."

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landholders skeptical over gas expansion push

        premium_icon Landholders skeptical over gas expansion push

        News WESTERN Downs landholders have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s push for more gas wells to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Opportunities for energy production in the Surat Basin

        premium_icon Opportunities for energy production in the Surat Basin

        News A NEW avenue of energy production could be the perfect opportunity for the growing...

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        ‘Desperately looking at the sky’: farmers hope for rain

        premium_icon ‘Desperately looking at the sky’: farmers hope for rain

        Rural Above average rainfall is tipped for the southwest this winter, and the prediction...