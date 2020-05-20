Popular Chinchilla pub to re-open to dine-in customers tonight

A CHINCHILLA pub has made the bold decision to open up to dine-in customers in light of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The Club Hotel reopened their dine-in facilities on Wednesday night allowing up to 10 people to sit in at any time.

Manager Ross Bowen said it was an opportunity to return to normalcy and get the pub back on it's feet.

"We're excited to get re-opening," he said.

"Just for dinner only at this stage."

BACK TO BUSINESS: The Club Hotel will now allow bookings for dine-in patrons.

Bookings are essential for customers wishing to dine in.

There will be three booking times from 5pm-6pm, 6.15pm-7.15pm and 7.30pm-8.30pm.

The bar will be closed but drinks will still be available.

"It'll be full table service," Mr Bowen said.

"A lot of the information we need to catch legally we can do when we make a booking."

The Club Hotel ran its bottle shop and offered takeaway meals during the pandemic to help keep the business afloat.

"Takeaway meals have been okay, been a bit up and down," Mr Bowen said.

"Obviously the bottle shops have been very well supported.

"We hope that everyone understands the limitations we have to work under."