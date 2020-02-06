Poor rural health services forces couple to move

ON THE MOVE: Geoff Williams has seen around five doctors in the past two years.

ON THE MOVE: Geoff Williams has seen around five doctors in the past two years. Contributed

LOCAL couple are at their wits end with the rural health services, so they have taken the extreme measure of moving to experience better primary health care. On November 17, 2016,

Geoff Williams was injured during surgery, left with a large bruise where the epidural went in, causing him to experience excruciating pain ever since.

Living in Pilbara, WA at the time, Mr Williams and his wife Ros had to make the hard decision to move closer to family after he was unable to get out of a chair following his injury.

Originally moving to Moranbah to look after their grand children, the couple found the doctors kept moving on to bigger places before they could establish a trusting relationship with their GP, so they moved to Chinchilla, hoping local health care might be better.

However things didn't turn around, the couple are on their fifth GP at Chinchilla Medical Practice since May 2018 and they've had enough.

"Originally it was Doctor Joel, then it was Doctor Elizabeth, then it was someone in between then and then it was Doctor Marshal but she left last week," Mrs Williams said.

"It is very distressing for Geoff, whose condition also seems to trigger an anxiety, that every time he tries to talk about the injury, a grief overcomes him."

The couple has been impacted by the revolving lot of doctors, unable to find a constant relationship with a GP.

Geoff also has seen that many doctors and specialists and been on that many care plans that he has gone undiagnosed for over three years. The couple are losing hope they will ever find one.

"The first doctor will say 'no you haven't got an epidural injury, what you have is functional gate disorder'. Then the next doctor says 'there is nothing wrong with you it's all in your head and I think your depressed'. Then the next specialist will say 'well, I think there is blockage in your nerve so let's send you to get a spinal anagram'. And the last diagnosis was 'you have Parkinson's disease'," Mrs Williams said.

Now left with no choice, the couple are moving to Withcott to be closer to family, and a GP.

"The Chinchilla Medical Practice have been amazing and we have no complaint with the doctors or the centre itself, it's not their fault they leave all the time," she said.

"We love Chinchilla and it will be sad to leave but we have meet some wonderful people and made some special memories that we will keep forever."