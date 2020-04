Will you be downloading COVIDSafe? (Photo Illustration by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

THE Australian Government launched the COVIDSafe tracing app on Sunday night.

The app has already been downloaded by 1.1 million Australians in order to help the government determine any COVID-19 hot spots around the country.

The Chinchilla News team would like to know if you are one of them.

Vote in our poll below.

Reader poll COVID-19 tracking app: will you be downloading COVIDSafe? Yes - it's an important asset in stopping the spread and protecting my family

No - I value my privacy

Undecided - not sure at this point Vote View Results

For more information on the app, click here.