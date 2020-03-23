POLL: Are you keeping your child home from school?

PARENTS OF DALBY: are you sending your kids to school?

AFTER Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced tough new rules in a national announcement last night, many were still questioning the decision to allow schools to remain open through the pandemic.

Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews called for a nationwide school closure yesterday but has since made the decision to shut schools from Tuesday.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced this morning that although schools will remain open, parents are encouraged to to keep their children at home.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed this morning that schools will remain open until April 3, when holidays are scheduled to start.

