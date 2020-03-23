Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PARENTS OF DALBY: are you sending your kids to school?
PARENTS OF DALBY: are you sending your kids to school?
News

POLL: Are you keeping your child home from school?

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 9:41 AM

AFTER Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced tough new rules in a national announcement last night, many were still questioning the decision to allow schools to remain open through the pandemic.

Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews called for a nationwide school closure yesterday but has since made the decision to shut schools from Tuesday.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced this morning that although schools will remain open, parents are encouraged to to keep their children at home.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed this morning that schools will remain open until April 3, when holidays are scheduled to start.

Are you still comfortable with sending your child to school?

Vote in the poll below.

Reader poll

Will you be sending your child to school this week?

View Results

 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging parents to keep their kids at home even though schools will remain open.

        ‘Un-Australian’: Mayor calls out panic buying

        premium_icon ‘Un-Australian’: Mayor calls out panic buying

        News ECHOING the words of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a southwest Queensland mayor...

        Family man and business owner gunning for council spot

        premium_icon Family man and business owner gunning for council spot

        News Mark Murphy said he’s worked tirelessly since school for his family and hopes the...

        Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        premium_icon Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        News The Moroccan army have been deployed to monitor the nationwide lockdown brought on...