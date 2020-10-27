Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 4:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie says Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to rethink her coronavirus strategy and follow Gladys Berejiklian’s lead.

        Grandmother convicted of drug dealing, caught with meth

        Premium Content Grandmother convicted of drug dealing, caught with meth

        News A GRANDMOTHER on probation for dealing dangerous drugs, faced Chinchilla court for...

        Truckie released from ICU after Western Downs rollover

        Premium Content Truckie released from ICU after Western Downs rollover

        News UPDATE: A man has been released from intensive care after suffering critical...

        WHERE IT FELL: Western Downs weekend rainfall totals

        Premium Content WHERE IT FELL: Western Downs weekend rainfall totals

        News AS SEVERE storms rolled across South East Queensland, the Western Downs received...