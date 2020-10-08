Police/pubs unite to crackdown on belligerent Chinchilla party goers

CHINCHILLA police have formed a group with venues across the district to stamp out belligerent party goers, and support liquor licenses through the pandemic.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said once a month, the Chinchilla Liquor Accord Group will be meeting with liquor licensee’s from Chinchilla, Kogan, and Warra to make sure things are running as smooth and safe as possible.

“We will being working together with the (venues)… it will be great for everyone, and it will help stamp out negative behaviour,” she said.

“There’s the potential that if someone is banned from one, they will be banned from them all.”

The spokeswoman said there will be a focus on patrons behaviour inside and outside of venues to ensure rowdy people can’t take thier trouble elsewhere – like to McDonald’s.

The Chinchilla Liquor Accord Group will also provide COVID-19 support to venues, as procedures can be frustrating for liquor licensee’s when patrons refuse to adhere to COVID-19 safe plans – which happens often.

“We will be talking about COVID-19 and addressing people’s attitudes towards (the rules and regulations),” she said.

Chinchilla police held the first meeting in late September to touch base with liquor licensee’s and to get their feedback to form a plan moving forward.

More venues are set to get involved from across the Chinchilla District to help keep delinquent behaviour at bay and ensure a safer community for all.