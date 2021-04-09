Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRIME: Police warn residents to lock up after Dalby home was broken into and a car was stolen. Pic: Supplied
CRIME: Police warn residents to lock up after Dalby home was broken into and a car was stolen. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Police warn residents after Dalby home broken into, car stolen

Peta McEachern
9th Apr 2021 11:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly Dalby resident woke Friday morning, April 9, to find their home had been broken into and their car had been stolen by senseless thieves.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the 2015 Mazda had been located the same morning just 600m from where it was stolen.

The spokeswoman said thieves had taken the car keys from inside a home on Kookaburra Street, and it was found at 8.30am on Horace Street in Dalby.

“It is unknown how offenders broke into home,” she said.

Local police warned residents to be vigilant in locking their homes, vehicles, and sheds, even if they are just leaving for a short period of time.

“(Also) remove valuable items out of sight,” she said.

The stolen car had been found in relatively good condition with a flat battery.

Investigations into the crime are ongoing.

If you heard or saw anything in Dalby on Thursday night, April 8, please contact Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.

break and enter and stealing dalby crime stolen cars unlawful use of motor vehicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel New figures raise questions about whether the State Government’s travel voucher scheme really adds up.

        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision

        UPDATE: Full list of roads flooded on Western Downs

        UPDATE: Full list of roads flooded on Western Downs

        Weather FREE STORY: After recent rainfalls filled catchments across the Western Downs and...

        Alleged paedophile has multiple charges dropped after dying

        Premium Content Alleged paedophile has multiple charges dropped after dying

        Crime A dead man charged with the indecent treatment of children and sexual assault had...