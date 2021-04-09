Police warn residents after Dalby home broken into, car stolen

CRIME: Police warn residents to lock up after Dalby home was broken into and a car was stolen. Pic: Supplied

An elderly Dalby resident woke Friday morning, April 9, to find their home had been broken into and their car had been stolen by senseless thieves.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the 2015 Mazda had been located the same morning just 600m from where it was stolen.

The spokeswoman said thieves had taken the car keys from inside a home on Kookaburra Street, and it was found at 8.30am on Horace Street in Dalby.

“It is unknown how offenders broke into home,” she said.

Local police warned residents to be vigilant in locking their homes, vehicles, and sheds, even if they are just leaving for a short period of time.

“(Also) remove valuable items out of sight,” she said.

The stolen car had been found in relatively good condition with a flat battery.

Investigations into the crime are ongoing.

If you heard or saw anything in Dalby on Thursday night, April 8, please contact Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.