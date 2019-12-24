Police urge caution this Christmas: “Key lock your doors”

Chinchilla has once again seen a surge of break and enters with criminals using the same tricks to gain access into seemingly secured homes.

A spokesman for Chinchilla Police said the offenders are manually unlocking doors by cutting away fly screens so they can reach the lock leaver from the outside with their fingers.

“We can deter the persons by locking the screen door with a key or adding a small piece of Perspex,” the spokesman said.

PERSPEX: An example of how you can use perspex to stop locks from being opened from the outside. Pic: Supplied.

Because of the heat, the spokesman said it’s likely people are wanting to leave their glass doors open to let in fresh air - and that the police in no way blame victims that are caught out by not locking their doors securely with a key.

Chinchilla Police had advised residents last Thursday, December 19, that a number of break and enters had been reported in Chinchilla overnight.

Police said areas that were targeted included Windmill Road, Dudley Street, Pilkington Street and streets running off Pilkington Street.

TARGET AREA: Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch released an image of the area targeted by criminals Thursday, December 19.

Two cars were stolen – a silver Kia Optima from Nowland Street on Friday morning, December 20, and a red Subaru from Hypatia Street Sunday night, December 22nd.

Most concerningly it seems people are not contacting police as soon as they witness something suspicious, or spot someone in or outside their property.

“Police are receiving information three to four days late, people have seen someone in their yard, or found someone in their house and only told police days later,” he said.

“Even if it’s suspicious behaviour like a person walking around in a hoddie at night avoiding the street lights,” police want the community to come forward with any information as soon as possible.

“The fact is were getting information days late and it isn’t helping our investigations, we need to be able to be in the area and react quicker,” he said.



If anyone has information that may assist police with the recent break and enters, the stolen cars, or has witnessed suspicious behaviour call Policelink on 131 444.