Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
News

Police units sent to track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

Peta McEachern
29th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the lookout for a potentially heavily drug affected driver on the Warrego Hwy.

It is understood the female driver is travelling from Tara to Forrest Hill, Laidley.

All Dalby units have been dispatched to search for a black Mazda 3 hatchback and Newscorp understands police hold fears the female driver is heavily affected by amphetamines.

Earlier today about 11.50am, Tara police received CCTV footage of the woman at a Tara address where she appears to be extremely affected the dangerous drug.

More to come…

drug driver queensland police servce warrego highway

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        premium_icon WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        News POLICE reveal thieves are likely to descend on unsuspecting families tonight, breaking into homes and stealing cars.

        Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        premium_icon Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        News A MAN has come off second best after a run-in with a lawnmower

        P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

        premium_icon P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

        News A YOUNG Tara man faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a drug drive charge.

        When the Chinchilla roadworks are expecting to be completed

        premium_icon When the Chinchilla roadworks are expecting to be completed

        News The Warrego Highway upgrade has experienced more delays.