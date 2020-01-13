Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
News

Police uncover fresh details about Westbrook plane crash

Michael Nolan
24th Jul 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH details have emerged about the moments that led to a 2-seater, ultralight plane crashing near the Westbrook Tavern.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said police attended the scene shortly have the male pilot crash landed in a paddock off Toowoomba-Athol Rd, about 4.50pm yesterday.

"The plane had been flown from Dirranbandi to Westbrook and it would appear that the pilot lost control when it landed," he said.

Sgt Loveday said the initial reports suggested the plane flipped after it touched down.

"There were only minor injuries to the pilot," Sgt Loveday said.

The matter was referred the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

MORE STORIES:

Toowoomba in for wet weekend, chance of thunderstorm

Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

Cop mauled, hunting dog shot in neighbourhood drama

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.

 

 

plane crash toowoomba westbrook
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        News Emergency services are still at the scene of a truck rollover in the southwest and are working to remove the vehicle.

        Southwest boy destined for Farmers Want A Wife

        premium_icon Southwest boy destined for Farmers Want A Wife

        News FARMER Wants A Wife star reveals his struggles with love out West.

        You can still grab your Chinchilla news in print! Here’s how...

        premium_icon You can still grab your Chinchilla news in print! Here’s...

        News Here’s how you can still read the biggest stories from across the Western Downs in...

        Man used toy gun for armed robbery after card declined

        premium_icon Man used toy gun for armed robbery after card declined

        Crime Crime called 'spontaneous' and 'unsophisticated'