LAST NIGHT PATROL: Chinchilla Police were trying to located a believed stolen vehicle overnight.
Crime

Police unable to locate stolen car in Chinchilla overnight

Zoe Bell
by
15th Mar 2020 9:01 AM
CHINCHILLA police have been unsuccessful in locating an Orange or Gold Hatchback overnight. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed that a report came through about 9.50pm regarding a car driving around without a registration plate. 

Multiple Chinchilla Police patrolled Aerodrome Road in Chinchilla, however no vehicle was sighted by police. 

It is believed that the car had been stolen, and had five youths travelling in it with the occupants more than likely looking to steal another car. 

The spokeswoman was unable to provide any further information at this time because the registration of the vehicle is unknown.  

