A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

20th Jun 2020 6:56 AM
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an accident in Brisbane's southwest overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the corner of Clendon St and Progress Rd at Wacol about 9.30pm.

One car hit a power pole before landing on its side. The 33-year-od driver of that car was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police allege the driver of the other car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He was tracked to the intersection of Garden and Pine Rd at Richlands, concealed in bushland, where he was taken into custody.

He taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a police dog bite to his upper thigh.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or driving behaviour prior to the crash to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

