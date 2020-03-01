Menu
A section of bushland at the Chinchilla Weir has been sectioned off.
Police tape off bushland taped off for investigation

Zoe Bell
by
1st Mar 2020 6:46 PM
A SECTION of bushland near the Chinchilla Weir has been sectioned off by police this afternoon.

Police officers taped off the area on the side of Chinchilla Tara Rd on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood police will be maintaining a presence at the taped off area through the night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have taped off the bush land as part of an ongoing investigation but were unable to provide further details.

More to come.

