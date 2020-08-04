Police swoop in on Chinchilla drug home, seize cannabis

DRUG BUST: Thousands of dollars’ worth of cannabis found at Chinchilla address. Photo: QPS

IT IS alleged a 22-year-old man and woman were selling dangerous drugs from a Pilkington St residence in Chinchilla.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a drug raid was conducted at the address on Friday, July 31.

“As a result of Chinchilla police executing a search warrant at the address, a number of items were seized,” he said.

“The pair to set to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.”

Police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said police found 160 grams of cannabis and the hallucinogenic drug Lysergide acid.

The Pilkington St raid was one of five Chinchilla addresses targeted by police, which resulted in five people being arrested on 17 charges, with more charges set to be laid in the coming days.

The Chinchilla police spokesman said most of the 17 charges were drug related.

“Police will be alleging offences (from the raids) include but are not limited to, are; possess dangerous drugs, and possess utensils used in the smoking and consumption of a dangerous drug,” the spokesman said.