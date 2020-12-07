Police stumble upon Montrose grow operation

WHEN police were at a Montrose address for an unrelated matter, they stumbled upon a small marijuana operation growing in the yard.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 3, Janice Lee Robins pleaded guilty to one charge of producing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said once police noticed the illicit plants on November 4, they immediately began searching the property and located six plants, which ranged from 26cm to 53cm tall.Senior constable Tahana said Robins came clean about the plants, admitting to officers she was growing marijuana to make cannabis oil for health-related issues.Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Robins $800 and did not record a conviction.Magistrate Mossop warned Robins if she came before the court again on drug charges, she wouldn’t be as fortunate, and can expect a conviction to be recorded.