Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Crime

BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD

by John Farmer and Danielle O’Neal
23rd Feb 2020 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.

Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First
Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.

A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.

armed gunman breaking brisbane cbd shooting editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum of 8 owing $13K in fines has drugs sentence suspended

        premium_icon Mum of 8 owing $13K in fines has drugs sentence suspended

        Crime A mother of 8 has received a suspended sentence on three drug-related charges, after the Magistrate decided she already owes too much to SPER.

        APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        premium_icon APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        News Council approved the new attraction this week.

        WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        premium_icon WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        Crime Police have released a video of a woman who tried to smash her way into a Western...

        Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        News “What your history will now show is that you’re not yet 20 and have one drink...