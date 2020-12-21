Menu
Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

by Sarah Matthews
21st Dec 2020 7:57 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
POLICE are on the hunt for a bearded hipster who keeps defecating in the front yard of an Alice Springs home.

The resident of the house in Undertown St in Gillen has told police the rogue pooing has occurred every night for the past seven days.

According to Southern Watch Commander Adrian Kidney, the man is described as having a dark complexion, sporting a manbun hairstyle, a full face beard, dark tracksuit pants and a light coloured long sleeved jumper.

"The behaviour is captured on CCTV and can only be described as despicable," he said.

The offending has been occurring between midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

alice springs editors picks hipster poo

