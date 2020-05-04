Menu
Police search for motorbike hoon, who evaded at 120km/h

Jorja McDonnell
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
ROMA police are appealing to the public for information, to try and find a motorcyclist who evaded officers at high speed.

At about 9.15pm on Friday, May 1, police were responding to a public complaint about hooning when they encountered the motorbike, and its rider dressed in orange high-visibility clothing, on Cottell St.

When they tried to intercept the vehicle, its rider turned on to Bowen St, and sped off at about 120km/h, evading police; officers did not pursue because of wet road conditions.

The motorcycle is believed to be a silver Suzuki SV1000, and police are calling on the public to help identify the rider.

Anyone with information about the identity of the motorcyclist is asked to contact Roma police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

