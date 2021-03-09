Menu
Police are leading a joint-agency search to locate a girl reported missing on a large property in Tara on March 8. Picture: Police Media
News

Police search for missing two-year-old in Tara

Sam Turner
8th Mar 2021 9:01 PM

A multi-agency search is currently underway for a two-year-old girl missing from a property in Tara.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a ground and air search was being conducted following the girl’s disappearance from a private 3,600 acre property about 3.30pm on March 8.

“Police were informed a young child had gone missing on a large property in Tara, and that’s when police became involved,” she said.

“The search has been going since 3.30pm this afternoon, and is still continuing at the moment.

“Additional police have been deployed to the area to assist.”

Police are working with the State Emergency Service (SES), QPS Dog Squad, Polair, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and local members of the public to find the toddler who reportedly went missing from a Males Rd property.

Nearby landowners are being asked to check their properties and anyone with information which could lead to her safe return home is strongly urged to contact police.

The search is continuing.

