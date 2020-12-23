Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman
Police are searching bushland in Brisbane's north for a woman who was last seen at a Capalaba home more than a week ago.
SES members have joined police to search bushland in an industrial area at Nudgee for 38-year-old Natarn Auld, who went missing from a home on Mount Cotton Road on December 14.
Police divers are also searching parts of Nudgee Creek
There are serious concerns for Ms Auld's welfare as she failed to attend a prearranged meeting and has not been contactable for over a week.
She is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with long brunette hair and a slight build.
She was last seen wearing dark-coloured long pants, a dark jumper with long sleeves, thongs and a gold necklace.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.
PoliceLink 131 444.
Originally published as Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman