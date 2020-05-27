Menu
Police have released new images of a 17-year-old boy they wish to speak to about a stabbing and armed robbery at Kiamba.
Police have released new images of a 17-year-old boy they wish to speak to about a stabbing and armed robbery at Kiamba.
Crime

'Do not approach': Search for wanted teen continues

by Sunshine Coast Daily
27th May 2020 6:39 AM
SUNSHINE Coast detectives have renewed pleas to find a 17-year-old boy they wish to speak to about the stabbing and armed robbery of a man at Kiamba on May 18.

Police have released new images of the teen, who they believe may be able to assist with their investigations.

The boy is described as caucasian, approximately 178-180cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police say the boy could be in Nambour or with one of his
Police say the boy could be in Nambour or with one of his "associates" across the Coast.

He is believed to be actively avoiding police and being assisted by associates on the Coast.

Police are urging the boy to contact them and are asking anyone who knows his current whereabouts to immediately contact police via triple-0 or Policelink on 131 444.

The boy is believed to be staying in the Nambour area, however has many friends across the Coast.

Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police are reminding residents that deliberately impeding an investigation can result in criminal prosecution.

If spotted, please do not approach the boy and immediately contact police.

Detectives have arrested a 25-year-old Bellmere woman and charged her with deprivation of liberty, acts intended to maim, wounding, robbery in company while armed, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police have released new images of a 17-year-old boy they wish to speak to about a stabbing and armed robbery at Kiamba.
Police have released new images of a 17-year-old boy they wish to speak to about a stabbing and armed robbery at Kiamba.
