POLICE: Road deaths up by 11 compared to 2019

FATALITY Free Friday is tomorrow and the horror death toll is what police want motorists to remember when they get behind the wheel.

Southwest district officer Gareth Channels is thankful for his colleagues from all of the emergency services throughout the district who are siding with Queensland Police to ensure nobody dies on the roads on May 29.

“The devastating effects of road trauma have, so far in 2020, led to 88 deaths on Queensland roads compared to 77 for the same period last year,” he said.

“Close to home and very tragically in the Southern Region, we have had 29 deaths so far this year on Southern Region roads, which is an increase of 9 deaths at the same time last year.”

Contributing causes of fatal traffic crashes this year include:

Driving too fast for the conditions

Failing to wear a seatbelt

Failing to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle

Driving drunk or under the influence of drugs

Fatigued driving

Failing to give way

The peak periods for crashes in the Southern Region was on Fridays, between 3-5pm and in the month of May.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” Supt Channel said.

“Everyone in the community must play their part in road safety.

The Queensland Police Service has a role in enforcement and with our emergency service colleagues, we see first-hand the devastation of crashes on our roads.”

The Queensland Police Service will continue to target the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, distractions, seat belt and child restraint use.

Supt Channel urges everyone to assess your personal road safety choices every time you get into a vehicle.

“The key to road safety is in all of our hands.”

If you would like to take the Australian Road Safety Foundation’s pledge, click here.