Police reveal plan to tackle teen crime in the Western Downs

Police release details on their plan to tackle youth crime in Chinchilla.

CHINCHILLA police are confident a teen crime program that was successful in other regional Queensland towns will reduce the rate of youth offending in the Western Downs.

The Chinchilla Youth High Risk Panel will pull repeat offenders aside and tackle the social conditions that influence their behaviour.

Southwest Region Acting Detective Inspector Andy Kennedy said the program would look at housing, drug and alcohol services, education and cultural ties.

It will also include a community advisory panel that will address local concerns.

The Chinchilla police have called on community mentors to show offenders the benefit of a life outside of crime.

"If they show an interest in woodwork say, then we will look for a carpenter or someone that can give them a few hours a week in their workshop," he said

Along with giving teen offenders a path to employment, police hope the mentoring would disrupt peer networks that engaged in crime.

"We want to disengage offenders from the things that lead kids astray," Insp Kennedy said.

"How it operates will be different for every individual, but that is why we need the community on our side."

Insp Kennedy said the panel would take effect in the coming weeks, complimenting but not replacing traditional policing.

Just yesterday his officers executed five search warrants at Chinchilla properties.

They resulted in four people arrested on 17 charges, most of which were drug related.

