Police reveal criminal habits in Chinchilla

REVEALED: What day your car is more likely to be nicked in Chinchilla. Pic: SA police news

AS residents’ cars continue to be stolen on a monthly basis, Chinchilla police have revealed what day thieves are targeting homes.

The Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch said in a statement that a pattern has emerged revealing criminals are more likely to steal cars on Sunday nights, and early Monday mornings.

“We recognise they are stolen on other days, based on statistical information at hand (Sunday/Monday) are the most frequent days,” the statement read.

“Thieves don’t discriminate when it comes to stealing your cars, wallets or breaking into houses.

“Maintaining good safety habits are essential when opportunistic people are among us.

“Double check that you’ve locked all windows at night, removing keys from screen doors and putting your car keys & valuables out of sight.”

Queensland Police Statistics show that 20 cars have been stolen this year in Chinchilla, not including June.

In May police said there was a reduction in stolen cars and break-ins in town, although an increase in farmers on the outskirts of town being targeted for farming equipment and vehicles.

“(The reduction in crime) can be attributed to the excellent efforts of the community locking their houses and cars and keeping valuables out of clear sight of offenders and potential offenders,” A Chinchilla Police spokesman said.

“The lock it or lose it message is getting through, and Police are appreciative of community efforts during this current COVID-19 pandemic.

“However more than ever is the time to remain vigilant, not just in the busy hub of Chinchilla Township but for our struggling farmers also.

“Offenders are targeting larger properties where Diesel, Tools and Farm vehicles are becoming the target of fixation.

“We cannot take our foot off the pedal or become complacent, unfortunately in today’s society and demographic, this is the new “norm” for us all.

“None of us are immune, but as a collective, as a strong committed community we can have a great impact on crime trends and continue to drive them down.”