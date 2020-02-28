Menu
A Roma mother found this when she opened a box of nappies she purchased from Woolworths.
Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
28th Feb 2020 3:23 PM
UNSUSPECTING mothers have been confronted with dangerous anti-vaxxer propaganda in baby products across multiple stores in Roma.

In the past few weeks, there have been several reports of parents opening baby products such as nappies and baby wipes to find anti-vaccination cards slotted into the packaging.

Messages on the cards have included ‘Protect me, don’t inject me’ and ‘There’s no such thing as a “safe” vaccine,’ angering parents and the staff of targeted stores.

Manager of Health Plus chemist Roma, Deb Smith said she will be reviewing CCTV footage and taking it to police after finding several of the cards plastered over immunisation advertisements in the past few weeks.

A Roma police constable stated that if the offender/s are physically opening the packaging or breaking the seal to insert the card, then it is a criminal charge.

He stated that if after reviewing any footage presented, it is evident that the offender/s have broken the seal of any the products they are slipping the anti-vaccination cards into, it would be considered a minimum charge of wilful damage and possibly stealing.

However, if the card was only tucked into the product with no damage done to the packaging, it would not be considered a criminal offence but instead a consumer law issue.

