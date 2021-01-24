Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

ALLEGED STREET FIGHT: Investigations are ongoing into an alleged street fight in Tara on January 23. Picture: Zizi Averill

ALLEGED STREET FIGHT: Investigations are ongoing into an alleged street fight in Tara on January 23. Picture: Zizi Averill

Investigations are continuing after an alleged street brawl erupted outside a Tara pub.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman said they were called about 3pm on January 23 in relation to a disturbance.

“There appears to have between 15—20 people congregated outside the premises, with two men involved in a physical altercation,” he said.

“Police broke up the fight and dispersed the crowd.”

It is understood police took up with both parties, with one of the men involved being 25-years-old.

Investigations are ongoing.