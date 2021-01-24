Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub
Investigations are continuing after an alleged street brawl erupted outside a Tara pub.
A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman said they were called about 3pm on January 23 in relation to a disturbance.
“There appears to have between 15—20 people congregated outside the premises, with two men involved in a physical altercation,” he said.
“Police broke up the fight and dispersed the crowd.”
It is understood police took up with both parties, with one of the men involved being 25-years-old.
Investigations are ongoing.