Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALLEGED STREET FIGHT: Investigations are ongoing into an alleged street fight in Tara on January 23. Picture: Zizi Averill
ALLEGED STREET FIGHT: Investigations are ongoing into an alleged street fight in Tara on January 23. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

Sam Turner
24th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Investigations are continuing after an alleged street brawl erupted outside a Tara pub.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman said they were called about 3pm on January 23 in relation to a disturbance.

“There appears to have between 15—20 people congregated outside the premises, with two men involved in a physical altercation,” he said.

“Police broke up the fight and dispersed the crowd.”

It is understood police took up with both parties, with one of the men involved being 25-years-old.

Investigations are ongoing.

alleged street fight tara crash tara police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        90,000L of water saved through council upgrades at Bell Park

        Premium Content 90,000L of water saved through council upgrades at Bell Park

        Council News A water smart upgrade delivered by council is expected to save up to 90,000L of water each year in a popular Western Downs park.

        Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Premium Content Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Rugby Union Dalby had super rugby fever as six professional union stars visited the Western...

        Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        Premium Content Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        News The Western Downs will share in a $2 billion cash splash across Australia to...

        Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

        Premium Content Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

        News Residents and visitors have the chance to share a beer with a champion Broncos and...