Two people will face court next year. The pair were charged after a car crash in Mackay.
Man taken into custody after Harbour incident

Ashley Pillhofer
by
3rd Jan 2020 6:43 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
UPDATE 8.30AM: A MAN and a woman have been taken to the Mackay Watch house after they were allegedly found with a gun this morning. 

The pair were arrested on East Point Drive after members of the community reported they saw a gun. 

UPDATE 7am: A MAN has been taken into custody near the scene of an unfolding incident at the Mackay Harbour. . 

Crews were tasked to the incident about 6.30am after reports a man inside a bogged Commodore was carrying a rifle. 

INITIAL: POLICE are responding with urgency to reports a man bogged on East Point Rd is carrying a rifle. 

Initial reports suggest passers by noticed the man was bogged on the dirt road when they offered to help and noticed a rifle on his lap. 

Multiple crews are responding. 

More to come.

mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

